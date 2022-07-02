Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given a $75.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a $75.00 price objective by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.40 to $43.20 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.73.

SHOP stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,859,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

