Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Decreases By 33.9%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Aareal Bank has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.
Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.
