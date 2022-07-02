Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rises By 50.6%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALRN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.24 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.50.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

