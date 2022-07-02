Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Grows By 50.0%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.00.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

