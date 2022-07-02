Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Decreases By 37.9%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 901,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ALZN stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,006,667 shares of company stock worth $4,337,762.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALZN. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

