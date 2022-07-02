Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Sientra has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $52.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 498.54% and a negative net margin of 71.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth $866,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 314,815 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 123.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

