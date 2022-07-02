Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

