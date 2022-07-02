Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 430.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

