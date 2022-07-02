Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 115.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,050,471 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 133,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,912.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 864,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 835,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

