Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on SPG. Compass Point dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.
Shares of SPG stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average of $130.66. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 552,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
