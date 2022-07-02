Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPG. Compass Point dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average of $130.66. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 552,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.