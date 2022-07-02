Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,565.55. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

