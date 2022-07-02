SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $50.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.96.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.