SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $57.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

SLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.96.

SLG stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 574,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after acquiring an additional 258,704 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 933.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 247,360 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,338,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

