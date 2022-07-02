SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Lowered to $22.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

