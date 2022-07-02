SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Lowered to $32.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.41% from the company’s previous close.

SGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $806.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 284.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.