SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Lowered to $40.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 146.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $16.21 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 108.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after buying an additional 463,488 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

