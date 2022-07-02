Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 218.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Snap to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.
Shares of SNAP opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Snap has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
