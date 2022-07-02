Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.39

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.39 and traded as high as $16.80. Sohu.com shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 58,195 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $625.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.91 million. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 109.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 69.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

