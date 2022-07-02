Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,091.71

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,091.71 ($13.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,163 ($14.27). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,135 ($13.92), with a volume of 622 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £97.01 million and a P/E ratio of 2,702.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,091.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12.
Solid State Company Profile (LON:SOLI)
Featured Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.