South Shore Capital Advisors Acquires 1,300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 27,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 40,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.