Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 13,000 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (RIBS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.