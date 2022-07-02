Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $83.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

NYSE:SO opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Southern has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southern will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

