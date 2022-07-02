Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$17.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DALXF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.