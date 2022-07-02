Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.24

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.24 and traded as low as $12.37. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 11,213 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,607.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

