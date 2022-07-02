Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.22

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as low as $0.74. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 217,554 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPRO. Cowen cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $27.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

