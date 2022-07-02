Spire Wealth Management Has $563,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

LHX stock opened at $243.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

