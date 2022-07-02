Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,534 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 481.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,475,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,089,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.35) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.78) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

