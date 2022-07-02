Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,351 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

PSX opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

