Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.