Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $105.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Shares of SQ opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.97 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Square has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,935 shares of company stock worth $17,246,907 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Square by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Square by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

