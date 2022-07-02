STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Lowered to $43.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s previous close.
STAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.
Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.44 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
