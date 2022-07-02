STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Lowered to $43.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s previous close.

STAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.44 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

