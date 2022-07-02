State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $111.58 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorman Products (DORM)
