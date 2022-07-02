State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after buying an additional 811,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 337,412 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.