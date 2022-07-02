State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.