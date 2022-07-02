State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 77,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NYSE WRB opened at $69.36 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.