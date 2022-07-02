State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,689,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after buying an additional 677,196 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,532.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,992,000 after purchasing an additional 590,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $37.69 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Several research firms have commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

