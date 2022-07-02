State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.37 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

