State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.09 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $833.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $833.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $755.26. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.81 EPS.

Y has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

