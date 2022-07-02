State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.13 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

