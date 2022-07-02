State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ NXST opened at $168.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.95 and a 200-day moving average of $169.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.