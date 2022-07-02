State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,112,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,458,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,263,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $172.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.72 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.