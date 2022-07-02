State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 283,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

