State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 222.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,848 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

