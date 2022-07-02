State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,266 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

CLF stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.