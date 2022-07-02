State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Alarm.com worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 9,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM opened at $62.38 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $107,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,124,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,644 shares in the company, valued at $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,776 shares of company stock worth $1,440,861 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

