State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

NYSE:AVY opened at $164.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.