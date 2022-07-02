State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

