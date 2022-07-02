State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

