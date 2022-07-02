State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,065 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.12% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $8,795,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 316,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,520,000 after buying an additional 211,856 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,716,000 after buying an additional 209,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,406,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SKT opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

