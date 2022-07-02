State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,110 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Arconic worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,763,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after buying an additional 583,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arconic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arconic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arconic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

